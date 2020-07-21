YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.