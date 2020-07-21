YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

