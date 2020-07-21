YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 68.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW opened at $330.73 on Tuesday. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.42 and its 200-day moving average is $295.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.75.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

