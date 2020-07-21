YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.31.

NYSE:CCI opened at $170.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.58. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

