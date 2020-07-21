YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 301 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Facebook by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.21.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.51 and a 200-day moving average of $206.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

