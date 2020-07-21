YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 273 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 94.7% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.95. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.