YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $286,226,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 697,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after purchasing an additional 407,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

TROW opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

