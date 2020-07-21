YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $3,064,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.