YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $759,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $534,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $449.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.47. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $454.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.81.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

