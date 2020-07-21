YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,823 shares of company stock valued at $38,152,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.68.

UNH stock opened at $303.46 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The firm has a market cap of $290.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

