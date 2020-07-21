YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

