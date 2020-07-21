YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $260.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.