YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Retirement Network grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $164.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.87 and its 200 day moving average is $136.14. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

