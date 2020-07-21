YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 66,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

