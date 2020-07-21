YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.92.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

