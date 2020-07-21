YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

