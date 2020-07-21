YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.89. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

