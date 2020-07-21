YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 61.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $22,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $223.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $224.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

