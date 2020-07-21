YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 759 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day moving average of $190.31. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

