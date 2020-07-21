YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 759 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.21.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The firm has a market cap of $373.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

