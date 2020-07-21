YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,532 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 332,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,546 shares of company stock worth $1,824,003. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

