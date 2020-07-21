Yamana Gold (AUY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yamana Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUY. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

