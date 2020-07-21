XIO (XIO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $98,360.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 76.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. XIO has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $98,360.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XIO has traded up 175.4% against the dollar. One XIO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000146 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010588 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,530,125 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

