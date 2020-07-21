Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at KeyCorp

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $911,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,166,000 after buying an additional 180,196 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,028,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,622,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,963,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,017,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.