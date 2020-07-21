Wolfe Research Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,005,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 79.2% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 146,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 103.6% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 169,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 86,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

