WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WNS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

WNS opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 317.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,675,000 after acquiring an additional 613,642 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,933,000 after buying an additional 414,514 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,124,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,322,000 after buying an additional 324,982 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of WNS by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after buying an additional 298,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 475,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 129,654 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

