Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.