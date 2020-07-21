Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 302 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $261.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.