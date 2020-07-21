Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 2,242 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,738,000 after purchasing an additional 103,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $311.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,104,338 shares of company stock worth $840,787,590. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

