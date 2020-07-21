Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 1,323 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

