Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 1,236 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

