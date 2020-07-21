Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,881 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

