Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,569.85.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,563.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,453.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,366.99. The company has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.