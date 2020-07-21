Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 166,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,252,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

