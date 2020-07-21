Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $88.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

