William Blair Comments on Infosys Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infosys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Infosys stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 694,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 124,499 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Infosys by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,194,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 250,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

