Whirlpool (WHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $143.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.62. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Longbow Research dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.56.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.