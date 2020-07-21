Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WBK. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westpac Banking from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Westpac Banking by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 1,121.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Westpac Banking by 171.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

