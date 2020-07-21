Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,234 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,653,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,994,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

