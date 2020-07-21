Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $296,000.

Shares of RODM opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

