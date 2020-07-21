Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $174.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $175.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

