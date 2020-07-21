Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

