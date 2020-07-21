Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

