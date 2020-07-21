Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 116.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 965,818 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 14.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

