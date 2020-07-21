Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51.

