Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 740 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,605,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 61.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after buying an additional 951,447 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.81.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $449.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.47. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $454.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

