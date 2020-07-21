Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 601 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.65.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

