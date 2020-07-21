Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 484.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Square by 52.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

NYSE SQ opened at $128.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $133.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,072.99 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $223,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.