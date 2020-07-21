Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 77,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 170,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.06.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

