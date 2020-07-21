Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

